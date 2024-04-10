Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $88.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UMB Financial stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,408. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

