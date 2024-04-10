Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $22.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 386,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

