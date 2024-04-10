CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,364,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after buying an additional 545,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.