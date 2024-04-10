Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

PFG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 185,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

