Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 271,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,939. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

