Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 285,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $9,320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

