Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $87.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. 739,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,298. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $558,460,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,616,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

