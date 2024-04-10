Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,918 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 1,629,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,538. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

