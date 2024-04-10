Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $15.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.59. 69,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,207. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $694.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,077 shares of company stock worth $36,760,689 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

