Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 860 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.56. The stock had a trading volume of 753,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

