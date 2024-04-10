Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,623,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $717.31. 639,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,327. The stock has a market cap of $318.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

