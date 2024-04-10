Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROP traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.15. 131,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,889. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

