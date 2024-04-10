Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 621,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,004 shares of company stock worth $17,922,954 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

