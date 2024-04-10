Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $472.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.94 and a 200 day moving average of $434.39. The company has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

