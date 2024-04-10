Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 256 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.08. 551,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

