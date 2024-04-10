Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 7,231 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

MDT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. 912,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

