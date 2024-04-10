Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,445 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,339. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

