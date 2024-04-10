Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 228,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

