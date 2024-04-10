Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.80. 28,194,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,551,418. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.16 and a 200-day moving average of $404.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

