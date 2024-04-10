Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 9,678,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

