Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,440. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

