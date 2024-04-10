Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

