NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 629,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after purchasing an additional 419,839 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NEE stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 4,060,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,768,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

