Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.22 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 107,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

