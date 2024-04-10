Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.38. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 169,990 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $630.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

