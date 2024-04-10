Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $65.73 million and $191,052.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,452,272 coins and its circulating supply is 35,854,175 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,445,911 with 35,849,379 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.85326259 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $143,179.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.