monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $215.75

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.75, but opened at $203.32. monday.com shares last traded at $202.88, with a volume of 427,080 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

monday.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,897.73 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in monday.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

