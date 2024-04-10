Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $11,085.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,642.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.40 or 0.00895073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00139559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00193793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00044283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,128,247 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.