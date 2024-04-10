Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.82. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 56,931 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 231,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 296.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

