EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $20.26. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 50,221 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,812,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,893,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,141,391.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,812,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,893,235 shares in the company, valued at $136,141,391.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,966,669 shares of company stock worth $38,596,734. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

