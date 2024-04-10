Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.28. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 416,116 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.60%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 4,392,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $22,848,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

