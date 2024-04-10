Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.55. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 96,682 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 7.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

