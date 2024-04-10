LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $41.08

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $38.27. LendingTree shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 68,648 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.