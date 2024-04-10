Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $33.73

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $31.32. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 94,932 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,238.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,481 shares of company stock valued at $365,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 725,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.