Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down to $122.75

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.75, but opened at $113.55. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $115.71, with a volume of 311,445 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

