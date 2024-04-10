SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down to $25.92

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $22.88. SMART Global shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 887,468 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

