ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $25.88. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 3,229,092 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $15,399,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,207,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,301,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.