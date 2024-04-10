Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $118.08

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.08, but opened at $108.00. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $108.31, with a volume of 853,523 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

