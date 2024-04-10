VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.75. VTEX shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 160,903 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

VTEX Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

