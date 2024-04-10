Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Up 1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 331,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,035,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The firm had revenue of C$72.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.50 million. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
