Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.04. 13,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average is $215.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $183.23 and a 1 year high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after buying an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth about $29,633,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $30,520,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

