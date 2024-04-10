Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,495. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

