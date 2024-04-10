WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 307,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WCBR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 28,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,246. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

