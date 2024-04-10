Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Rises By 420.0%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA remained flat at $10.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

