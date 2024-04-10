Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WLDSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 15,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,608. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

