Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
Shares of WLDSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 15,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,608. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
