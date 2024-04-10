Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Decreases By 87.0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zhongchao Stock Performance

ZCMD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

