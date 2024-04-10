American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38 on April 29th

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,727. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,889,000 after buying an additional 345,911 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

