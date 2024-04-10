Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

PRQ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,663. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.81.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

