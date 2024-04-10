Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
PRQ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,663. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.81.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.