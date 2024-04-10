DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

DTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 6,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.