Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. 7,748,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,562,801. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.